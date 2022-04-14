Citigroup Stock Leaps After Q1 Profit Beat On Interest Rate Boost

Citigroup Stock Leaps After Q1 Profit Beat On Interest Rate Boost

by

Updated at 8:50 am EST

Citigroup  (C) – Get Citigroup Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as fee income partly offset the deal-making slump that has loped profits from investment banking group across Wall Street.

Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $2.02 per share, down 44.2% from the same period last year but well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.53 per share.  

Group revenues, Citigroup said, fell 0.7% to $19.33 billion, coming in well ahead of analysts’ estimates of an $18.2 billion tally. Institutional Client Group revenues were down 2% from last year, the bank said, a decline it put down to a slump in investment banking fees. Revenues in Treasury and trade solutions, its global business, rose 18%, thanks to “fee growth, trade loans and cross-border transactions … buoyed by higher rates.”

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.