Citigroup Stock Just Got Downgraded Because Shares Might Have Peaked

Text size





Citigroup shares are down more than 10% so far in 2022

Mario Tama/Getty Images





Citigroup



was downgraded by

Credit Suisse



after the stock’s recent rise on the view that it won’t go much higher.

The U.S. bank has limited upside as it embarks on reforms under CEO Jane Fraser, analyst Susan Roth Katzke said.

She changed her rating for Citi (ticker: C) to Neutral from Outperform, but kept her price target at $58 per share.