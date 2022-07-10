Citigroup Makes Morningstar Financial-Stock List

The year 2022 hasn’t been kind to financial-services stocks. The S&P 500 Financials Sector Index has slumped 18% year to date.

But as of June 27 the drop left more than 70% of the North American financial stocks that Morningstar covers undervalued. The financial-research and -services firm’s analysts determine a fair value for each stock that they cover.

“The median North American financial stock trades at a 21% discount to its fair value estimate compared with a 1% discount at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and a 2% premium at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021,” Michael Wong, director of Morningstar’s equity research for North American financial services, wrote in a commentary.