group CEO Jane Fraser hoped to win over Wall Street last week when she set out new, medium-term profitability targets for the bank as part of a plan to transform the business. But one analyst thinks they might be too aggressive.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin Monday downgraded

Citigroup



(ticker: C) to Hold from Buy and cut the bank’s price target to $60 a share from $79 a share.

Usdin said in a research note that Citigroup’s investor day articulated a “clear vision” for the bank, but its new targets for a return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (ROTCE) are “loftier (11%-12%) and farther away (2024-2026) than our expectations.”

Shares in Citigroup fell 2.72% to $55 in the premarket. The stock is down 21.64% in the past 12 months.

Citigroup has three to five years to get to the low-end of the 11%-12% ROTCE goal—which measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit. But after posting 8.9% core ROTCE in 2021, Usdin expects steps backward to ROTCE of 8.3% in 2022 and 7.9% ROTCE in 2023, making a leap to 11% seem “very unlikely” in 2024.

Citi also has the highest exposure of revenue—around 50%—coming from non-U.S. sources. “While this is also among its biggest strengths (due to its vast involvement in global commerce), it is a potential near-term liability (should global end-demand and transaction activity slow due to the Russia-Ukraine war),” Usdin wrote.

Last week, Citigroup disclosed that it had $9.8 billion in total exposure to Russia as of December 2021 and management said that, in a severe stress scenario, it could lose “a little less than half” of that total exposure.” The sale of Citigroup’s Russian consumer bank—as part of a broader exit from its international retail operations—also now seems unlikely, Usdin said, and “Poland (an attractive franchise) could also be tougher given its proximity to Ukraine.”

Citi’s capital is strong, Usdin noted, but needs to be preserved given potential losses from Russia and a rising G-SIB score—calculated by the Basel Committee to categorize too-big-to-fail banks—in 2023.

