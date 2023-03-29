Citi Analyst Lowers Estimates for Charles Schwab Due to Cash Sorting Issues

cash sorting woes could persist for longer than prior cycles, according to a Citi analyst, who lowered his earnings per share estimates to reflect potential for lower sweep account deposits and higher short-term financing costs.

Shares of Charles Schwab (ticker: SCHW) have tumbled about 35% so far this year as investors reassess the impact of rising interest rates and scrutinize the company’s balance sheet. Schwab has large unrealized losses on mortgage-backed securities, which it relabeled last year as “held-to-maturity” on its balance sheet, meaning the company does not intend to sell them prior to maturity. 