Citadel Season 2 Receives $25M In California Tax Credits; Relocating From UK – The Hamden Journal

Citadel doesn’t premiere on Amazon Prime Video until April 28, but the Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-led series is set for a second season and it’s coming to California.

The Russo Brothers-executive produced spy thriller has been awarded a whopping $25 million in tax credits to relocate from the UK to the Golden State for Season 2, the California Film Commission announced today. In total, seven TV series (two relocations, five new shows) are in line to receive around $80 million in incentives for this allocation round.

In fact, Citadel isn’t the only Amazon series to benefit from California’s generous program this time round – as you can see in the chart below. It includes a couple of untitled series as well as HBO’s Wondermill, which appears to be a code name for The Rehearsal whose first season filmed in Oregon. We are getting a clarification on a new series titled Paradise City as Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. does not exist.

A second season of the David Weil-showrun Citadel has not been officially greenlighted. Deals are currently being finalized and a formal pickup is expected soon, I hear. Adding to Citiadel‘s forward motion, the $25 million that Season 2 is projected to receive surpasses the $24.74 million in tax credits handed out to Penny Dreadful: City of Angels back in 2018/2019. That Citadel S2 award looks to be the most given to any TV show by California’s lucrative program – which is not a bad way to see an anticipated franchise go.

In addition to the core Chopra Jonas and Madden fronted series, Citadel also has local language offshoots in India and Italy.

While a project becoming tax incentive conditionally approved is not assurance that said project will actually go ahead, the mothership Citadel has the added juice of being a relocating series – which has been the core get of California’s jobs-centric tax credit program since it was revamped in 2014. In total, 33 series have relocated to the state due to tax incentives in the past eight years.

With an estimated $119 million in what the CFC called “qualified expenditures,” Citadel Season 2 will also have a lot of wealth to spread around to crew, cast and vendors, says the state agency. “Citadel will become our biggest relocating TV series so far in terms of qualified spending, while a project like True to the Game affirms that our tax credit program also addresses the needs of smaller-scale yet still very impactful TV projects,” states CFC Executive Director Colleen Bell this morning.

Overall, the seven projects given the nod today from the CFC are anticipated to drop around $397 million in qualified spending. That breaks down to 646 filming days in the state, with 1,585 crew, 629 cast, and 19,994 background actors/stand-ins to be hired.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with Hunters creator Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as EPs for Midnight Radio after originally having a lead creative role, with Appelbaum and Nemec as showrunners as the initial showrunners. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as EPS on Citadel.

The seven shows awarded tax credits Monday were chosen out of applications made in the March 6-20 time period. The next allocation period for small screen projects is June 5-22. Feature film applications for tax credits can be submitted to the CFC on July 24-31.