Cisco’s Sales Warning Sinks Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom

Shares of Cisco Systems were sharply lower early Thursday after the networking gear maker issued a weak sales forecast for its current quarter. The warning sent stocks of other networking companies tumbling.

Cisco (ticker: CSCO) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 1% and 5.5% from a year earlier. Wall Street had been projecting an increase of nearly 6%. For the fiscal year, Cisco said it expects revenue to rise between 2% and 3%, down from a previous forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%.

