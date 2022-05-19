Cisco's Sales Warning Sinks Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom

Cisco’s Sales Warning Sinks Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom

by

Shares of Cisco Systems were sharply lower early Thursday after the networking gear maker issued a weak sales forecast for its current quarter. The warning sent stocks of other networking companies tumbling.

Cisco (ticker: CSCO) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 1% and 5.5% from a year earlier. Wall Street had been projecting an increase of nearly 6%. For the fiscal year, Cisco said it expects revenue to rise between 2% and 3%, down from a previous forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%.

Cisco…