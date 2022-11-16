Cisco’s Earnings Are Today. What to Expect.

Cisco



Systems could report a sharp falloff in orders when the networking giant reports October quarter earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday, but its huge backlog should help drive solid financial results.

Like other enterprise computing companies, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) faces a complex macroeconomic environment. The strong dollar is a problem, and so is decelerating enterprise spending. On the other hand, Cisco has an enormous order backlog that built up in recent quarters as the company struggled to meet demand. That should offset any weakening of orders. And problems in the supply chain appear to be getting better after multiple quarters of severe component shortages and high delivery costs.