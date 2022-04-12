Cisco Stock Slumps. It Faces Competition From Arista and Juniper, Analyst Says

Text size





Shares of





Cisco Systems



were falling Tuesday after the networking hardware and software giant was downgraded to a Sell by Citi.

Analyst Jim Suva cut his rating to a Sell from Neutral, saying in a research note that “current supply chain challenges are more of a headwind for Cisco (ticker:





CSCO



) than for the company’s peers.”