Cirigliano family missing after father calls cops over 9/11 conspiracies

A Michigan family mysteriously vanished from their home over the weekend and has not been heard at all in a case that is baffling investigators.

“We’re just very concerned,” Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell told Fox News Digital. “The circumstances are strange.”

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared Sunday and are believed to be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan, authorities said.

There has been no activity on the couple’s credit cards or bank accounts, and Anthony’s phone is turned off. Suzette’s and the boys’ phones were found in their home, officials said. A series of search warrants turned up no clues, Rodwell said.

Anthony works in finance, and Suzette had been caring for her elderly mother, who suffers from dementia.

On Monday, the elderly mother was found wandering the streets of their Fremont neighborhood, which is about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Police discovered that the Cirigliano family was not home and appeared to have left abruptly without making arrangements for the care of Suzette’s mother, who is now with another relative.

The Cirigliano family disappeared after patriarch Anthony called police over Sept. 11 conspiracy theories. Fremont Police Department

The family is believed to have driven off in a Toyota Sienna.

There were signs of trouble the night before when Anthony called 911 in distress just after midnight. “Anthony was complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the Sept. 11 attack,” Rodwell said. “He was displaying to my officers paranoia and some concerns in regard to the FBI and CIA.”

Two officers spoke with Anthony for 45 minutes and with Suzette to make sure she was OK. However, police determined that no one was in imminent danger, Rodwell added.

“They seem like really good people who were taking care of their family,” he said. “No one has had any problems with them.”

Rodwell urges anyone with information to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100.