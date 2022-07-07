Circle Of Confusion Selects 2022 Writers Discovery Fellows – The Hamden Journal

Talent management and production company Circle of Confusion has selected seven 2022 Writers Discovery Fellows, an initiative to mentor aspiring TV and film writers.

L to R: Eudie Pak, Tyler Medina-Minerva, Jasmine Ogunjimi, and Mickey Falcone

Courtesy of Matt Verzola, Tyler Medina-Minerva, Ella SchaeferJasmine Ogunjimi,



They include Eudie Pak, Mickey Falcone, Philip Malaczewski, Jasmine Ogunjimi, Charles Xavier Kilborn, Pages Matam, and Tyler Medina-Minerva.

The initiative was created to further advance Circle of Confusion’s core mission to discover and represent a diverse roster of talented writers, directors, actors, and creators.

Some of the 2021 Fellows have since been staffed on series in addition to finding representation with WME, Industry, and Circle of Confusion.

“We are thrilled to welcome the second iteration of Fellows to our Circle of Confusion family, and to further nurture and assist in the acceleration of bringing diverse and talented voices to our industry” said Circle partner Lawrence Mattis. “The Fellowship was created to enrich both the professional lives of the Fellows and the dynamic quality of the entertainment industry, and we are excited to help identify and promote the multivarious storytelling that unfolds from this partnership.”

L to R: Pages Matam, Philip Malaczewski, and Charles Xavier Kilborn

Courtesy of Charles Xavier, Ryan Davis, Pages Apado



Below are brief bios written by the Fellows about themselves:

Eudie Pak (she/her)

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Pak is a Korean-American writer who was born and raised in the Deep South surrounded by religious fundamentalism, Disney World, and unsupervised horror movies; to this day, she doesn’t know which is scarier. She channels her past experiences by writing dramas and dramatic comedies that explore the darker side of humanity, often laced with Southern Gothic elements. Although she currently resides in LA, she is a New Yorker at heart.

Mickey Falcone (he/they)

Hometown: New York, New York

Falcone is a queer Italian-American writer from New York, currently making the sprawling suburb of Los Angeles home. In very real and imaginative ways, Mickey’s work explores themes of unlikely bravery, the complexity of grief and the sometimes-paradoxical nature of God and religion. As a writer, a filmmaker and a student of the craft, Mickey seeks to create spaces of empathy, while elevating queer, trans and non-binary representation in order to move the social outlook from pride to glory.

Philip Malaczewski (he/him)

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Malaczewski is a Northeast Philadelphia native (yes, he’s “Phil from Philly”) and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Cinema Studies program. He writes features and pilots with genres spanning from crime thrillers to horror to comedy. His stories often feature LGBTQ+ and women protagonists and explore the thrills and guilty pleasures of genre conventions from a queer perspective. He’s a three-time winner of the top TV pilot prize in the Greater Philadelphia Film Office’s Set In Philadelphia Screenplay Competition and currently resides in West Hollywood, CA.

Jasmine Ogunjimi (she/her)

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Ogunjimi is a Nigerian-American Professional Athlete turned Screenwriter and Filmmaker from Chicago. Before selling her soul to FinalDraft, you could catch her playing basketball across the globe, dancing backup for celebrities – although no one ever believes her, and adding to her running list of ways people mispronounce her name. She enjoys writing dramedies that explore faith, sports, social institutions, and grounded characters with skin dark enough to make Beverly Hills nervous.

Charles Xavier Kilborn (he/him) and Pages Matam (they/he)

Hometown: D.C./Maryland by way of ATL & Yaoundé

Matam and Kilborn, a genderqueer and Trans duo from the Beast-Coast collectively known as Chuck N’ P, are Black film-poets who craft responsible art that lives beyond anti-black, anti-fat, queerphobic and transphobic narratives. Bonded by their love for extended metaphors, being earthbending stans of Toph and their experiences battling addiction on the infinite journey of healing, they’ve become award-winning writers and performers who create character-driven dramas exploring the human condition through morbid absurdity, African-futurism, and Hood mythology.

Tyler Medina-Minerva (he/him)

Hometown: Queens, New York

Hailing from Queens, New York, Medina-Minerva’s work concerns the struggles of outsiders, in an unyielding effort to extend to them the empathy they might have elsewhere been denied. To this end, he plans to write for film and television.