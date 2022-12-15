Circle of Confusion & One Entertainment Merge – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Talent management firm Circle of Confusion is joining forces with Talent Management and Production Company Circle of Confusion. The two will merge under Circle’s banner.

One Entertainment heads Heather Reynolds and Anthony Aiello will join Circle of Confusion as Managers based in the company’s NY office, bolstering the former’s footprint there. One Entertainment has made a mark in repping talent in the NYC theater community.

Reynolds will be joining Circle partners Josh Adler, David Alpert, Frank Frattaroli, Charles Mastropietro, Lawrence Mattis, Brad Mendelsohn and Susan Solomon as a partner.

Reynolds, courtesy Circle of Confusion

Longtime Reynolds’ colleague Richard Picerni will also join in the west coast office. They bring a roster of actors such as Lorraine Bracco, Natalia Dyer, Midori Francis, Lola Kirke, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Paul Sparks to name a few.

Aiello, courtesy Circle of Confusion

Reynolds started bi-coastal talent management company One Entertainment in 1990. She began her career at Young & Rubicam before transitioning to the talent side, first with Don Buchwald then at The Gersh Agency. She ran the NY office of the acting arm of Click Models.

NYC native Aiello started his career at Gersh before making the jump into management. He’s a 12-year vet of One Entertainment.

One Entertainment joins Circle of Confusion’s team of 22 managers, which boasts a client list that includes Benjamin Bratt, Joe Robert Cole, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, JD Dillard, Ana Gasteyer, Adam F. Goldberg, Sterlin Harjo, Doug Jung, Robert Kirkman, Derek Kolstad, Frances McDormand, Rachel Morrison, Sarah Polley, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Maria Schrader, Pablo Schreiber, David Schwimmer, Chloë Sevigny, Jon Spaihts, Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, Alfre Woodard, among others.

On the producing side, Circle has recently wrapped production on the upcoming Amazon and Hello Sunshine series, Daisy Jones & the Six based on client Taylor Jenkins Reid bestselling novel. They also executive produced the recent acclaimed series Work In Progress for Showtime as well as the megahit series The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead and the upcoming Tales of the Walking Dead.

“We have been searching for like-minded partners and Circle’s smart, passionate and unified team is the perfect cultural fit,” the One Entertainment principals said in a joint statement. “Since its inception, One Entertainment has been a company in which all managers worked for all clients and this idea of true teamwork is part of the Circle DNA. Joining with the outstanding group of talent and lit managers at Circle gives us the opportunity to expound and expand on that basic yet crucial idea.”

Circle’s partners echoed that sentiment, jointly stating that “we are beyond excited and fortunate to join forces with One Entertainment in this very organic and dynamic combination. This union of great people from both companies will further empower us to continue providing the highest level of service to our clients in all areas, while expanding our presence in New York.”