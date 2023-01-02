CIO 2023 Priorities: Sustainability – WSJ

Technology executives in a recent CIO Journal end-of-year survey shared their priorities for 2023. While recruiting and retaining talent and leading through a tightening economy topped many to-dos, the long tail of priorities encompassed everything from cybersecurity to modernization.

Below are edited highlights of CIO responses on one priority: Sustainability.

Sustainability is emerging as a top priority in the 2023 chief information officer agenda, especially as some CIOs are taking the lead role in driving corporate initiatives through technology.

The rise of cloud-computing technologies is one major factor pushing CIOs to the forefront of sustainability. When IT leaders move company systems and applications from their data centers to the cloud, or update their existing servers, they often find opportunities for a reduction in energy consumption. IBM CIO Kathryn Guarini



Photo:



International Business Machines Corp.



Cloud providers such as Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp.’s Azure are also driving that conversation: They say they can run their data centers with greater energy efficiency than on-premise infrastructure, and are relying on renewable-energy sources. “Enterprise IT itself can be both a contributor to a company’s environmental challenges as well as an effective way for addressing sustainability,” said Kathryn Guarini, the CIO of International Business Machines Corp. One of Ms. Guarini’s priorities this year is to accelerate IBM ‘s sustainability agenda: She said she plans to adopt cloud computing with a sustainable approach, reduce electronic waste, and use her department to help the company track its sustainability data and extract insights. Florian Roth, the chief digital and information officer of Walldorf, Germany-based SAP SE, said the software giant plans to focus on “a solid green IT strategy” with two audiences in mind: customers and employees. “My number one priority is ensuring SAP’s customers have the tools and data needed to become sustainable across the entire value chain,” Mr. Roth said. But at the same time, “we must be in the driver seat for the adoption of SAP’s own sustainability solutions and empower the different lines of business to make sustainable business decisions,” he added. Write to Belle Lin at [email protected]

