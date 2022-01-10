Cinematographers Guild’s Longtime National Controller Was 64 – The Hamden Journal

Glenn Berger, longtime national controller for the International Cinematographers Guild, died today at work in the union’s headquarters on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. He was 64 and just four days away from retirement.

“Our hearts are broken as we write to inform you of the sudden passing of a beloved member of our Local 600 family, Glenn Berger,” guild president John Lindley and national executive director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement to their members.

IATSE Local 600



“Glenn, who died early this morning, was Comptroller of the Local for over 25 years,” they added. “He was set to begin his well-deserved retirement on January 14. There are no words to express our grief over the loss of our beloved and respected colleague and friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Patricia, his son Grant, and his two granddaughters, Olivia and Lily, during this difficult time.”

The guild, IATSE Local 600, posted the news of his death on its website but gave no other details. Also no word yet about a service or gathering.