Cinemark Movie Club Loyalty Program Passes 1 Million Members – The Hamden Journal

The Cinemark Movie Club has surpassed 1 million active members with more than 3,000 members per theater across its U.S. circuit.

The nation’s third largest cinema chain, based in Plano, Texas, said Movie Club, launched in December of 2017, was the first North American exhibitor-developed paid monthly membership program and is the first to hit the 1-million-member milestone.

Theater loyalty programs from big chains to independent cinemas have become a crucial part of the theatrical ecosystem since Covid for marketing new releases to members, especially as some demos become harder to reach.

“Our unique program appeals to a broad range of moviegoers with rollover benefits and concession discounts that entice members to visit more frequently while boosting loyalty to Cinemark,” said CEO Sean Gamble. “Reaching the 1-million-member milestone reaffirms that our guests appreciate the exceptional benefits and incomparable value proposition that Movie Club membership provides.”

The club offers special pricing on companion tickets, the ability to roll over monthly movie credits without expiration, a 20% discount on concessions and other perks. Members of the $9.99 a month program visit Cinemark theatres three times more often than the chain’s average, moviegoer, Cinemark said, with more frequent concession purchases.

Movie Club is a component of Cinemark Movie Rewards, a tiered loyalty program that awards one point for every dollar spent, redeemable for tickets, concessions and movie merchandise.

Movie Club Platinum, launched last September, rewards patrons who visit a Cinemark theatre 25 times or purchase 60 tickets within a calendar year with a 25% concession discount every visit and up to five additional companion tickets per transaction at member pricing.