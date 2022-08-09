Cinema Guild Acquired Hang Sangsoo’s ‘Walk Up’ Film – The Hamden Journal

Hong Sangsoo’s film Walk Up has been acquired by Cinema Guild, the distributor confirmed today. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and will also play in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters next year following its release of Hong’s other 2022 title, The Novelist’s Film.

“With each new film, Hong Sangsoo continues to find new ways to surprise and delight us,” said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. “We can’t wait to see audiences react to Walk Up, a film strikingly original and strikingly Hong.”

In Walk Up, Sangsoo’s ninth film, Kwon Haehyo plays Byungsoo, a film director who goes with his daughter Jeongsu (Park Miso), an aspiring interior designer, to a building owned by an old friend (Lee Hyeyoung) already established in the design field. She gives them a tour of the property, which includes a restaurant and cooking studio on the first two floors, her office in the basement, a residence on the third floor, and an artist’s studio at the top. The three of them chat and drink amicably until a business call pulls Byungsoo away. When he returns, it’s the same place, but a different time, and the building owner invites him up to the second floor.

With Walk Up, Hong Sangsoo returns to an interest in structure that has been a defining characteristic of his work from the beginning. And this time the structure is a literal one. As Byunsgoo makes his way up the floors of the building, Hong fills these spaces with a profusion of everyday details spanning art, love, career, religion, dietary decisions, and home renovations.

Watch the Walk Up trailer down below.