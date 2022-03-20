Cinema Audio Society Sound Mixing Win Gives ‘Dune’ Added Oscar Momentum

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) was the big live action sound mixing winner Saturday night at 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Coupled with last week’s MPSE Golden Reel win for feature effects/foley sound editing, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is on track for the Oscar sound win next Sunday.
“Dune” was the frontrunner from the outset for its sonic power and complexity. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So, rather than relying on over-hyped sounds, the teams conveyed an otherworldly palette that is hallucinatory yet gritty, from supernatural voices that rattle the mind to colossal sandworms that shake the sand dunes of Arrakis.
Meanwhile, the animation win went to Disney’s “Encanto,” the Oscar favorite for animated feature. Likewise, another Oscar favorite, “Summer of Soul” (Searchlight Pictures), grabbed documentary. The non-theatrical winner was HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown (HBO).
Other TV winners included “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network), “Mare of Easttown (HBO), “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), and “The Beatles Get Back” (Disney+).
Ridley Scott received the Filmmaker Award, and re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody” Oscar winner and “Summer of Soul” CAS winner) was honored with the Life Achievement Award. Lily Adams of SCAD won the Student Recognition Award.
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
“Dune”
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
“Encanto”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
“Mare of Easttown”: Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Yellowstone”: S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
“Ted Lasso”: S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
“The Beatles Get Back”: Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
