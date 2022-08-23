Cinedigm, Screambox take North America on ‘When The Screaming Starts’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm and Screambox have acquired all North American rights to the U.K. horror mockumentary When the Screaming Starts, following a documentary-maker as he attempts to make a film about a wannabe serial killer.

The acquisition follows the picture’s award-winning tour of horror festivals worldwide, which kicked off with the U.K.’s FrightFest last year and included U.S. dates at Popcorn Frights, Panic Fest, and Telluride Horror Show.

The film was also named Best Sci-fi/Horror Feature at the 2022 London Independent Film Festival.

When the Screaming Starts will release exclusively on Bloody Disgusting-powered horror platform Screambox on September 20, followed by a wider digital release later this fall.

The horror-comedy is actor and director Conor Boru’s debut feature.

He co-wrote the work with actor Ed Hartland, who co-stars as wannabe psychopath Aidan Mendle. Jared Rogers plays struggling journalist turned filmmaker Norman who thinks he has landed on a career-making subject when he meets Mendle.

As his subject’s newly recruited murder cult embarks on a blood-soaked rampage, Norman’s dream of becoming a renowned documentary filmmaker turns into a nightmare.

Further cast members include Kaitlyn Reynell as Aidan’s girlfriend and partner in crime, and Octavia Gilmore, as one of the cult’s first and finest recruits.

The film was produced by Boru, Hartland, and Rogers along with Dom Lenoir. Executive Producers include Gilmore, Yasen Atour, and Kavé Niku.

“Of all the genres that meld with horror, none is more seamless than comedy,” said Bloody Disgusting Managing Director Brad Miska.

“Horror and comedy are like two sides of the same coin, which is why fans of both have embraced this sub-genre so readily. When the Screaming Starts is the perfect combination of humor and horror. It’s Shawn of the Dead meets Spinal Tap, and we know that fans are going to eat it up.”

Double Dutch International (DDI) handles international sales of the film.

“I am so proud to be a part of this film,” said DDI SVP Sales and Acquisitions Mark Padilla. “With the popularity of true crime docs and podcasts, When the Screaming Starts perfectly fits the audience’s appetite.”

The deal was negotiated by Padilla and Brandon Hill, Acquisitions Manager, on behalf of Cinedigm.