Cinedigm Acquires North America On Horror Pic ‘Deep Fear’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to Belgian/French horror pic Deep Fear. From director Grégory Beghin (Losers Revolution), the survival thriller will have its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest next month and then debut on Cinedigm’s Bloody Disgusting-powered genre streaming platform Screambox on October 11.

The film sees three students set out on the adventure of a lifetime as they decide to celebrate their recent graduation in Paris. Eager to do something more exciting than visit the local tourist spots, they opt to descend into the capital city’s cryptic catacombs. Safe within the underground, they find the escape they’ve been searching for, unaware that they are not alone in the darkness. When they discover a bunker created during the WWII Nazi occupation, they have no way of knowing the danger that lurks within. Something, someone, is hunting them — and the group needs to get out before it’s too late.

Victor Meutelet, Sofia Lesaffre, Joseph Olivennes and Kassim Meesters star in the film which will also screen as part of the UK’s Fright Fest later in August.

“Dark, dank, and bloody, French horror is making a comeback and Deep Fear delivers the goods,” says Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting.

Written by Nicolas Tackian (France 2’s Alex Hugo), the film is executive produced by Sébastien Delloye, François Touwaide and Noor Sadar.



The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Acquisitions Manager, on behalf of Cinedigm, and Gregory Chambet of WTFilms on behalf of the filmmakers.



Fantastic Fest 2022 runs from September 22–September 29 in Austin.