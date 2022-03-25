Cinderella Saint Peter’s upsets Purdue; South Carolina women advance

The Sweet 16 rolls on with double the action on Friday.

It’s the first day of the women’s Sweet 16. Top overall seed South Carolina is advancing to the Elite Eight after beating North Carolina, 69-61. Another No. 1 seed is in action: Stanford takes on Maryland to end the night (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

On the men’s side, the Cinderella story continues for the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, becoming the first 15th-seed to ever reach the Elite Eight. The lone remaining No. 1 seed, Kansas, also advanced with a win over Providence.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from the USA TODAY Sports staff.

Sweet 16 winners, losers: Razorbacks save SEC's bacon, Coach K survives, Gonzaga falls apart

FEAR THE 'STACHE: Saint Peter's March Madness run has made guard Doug Edert 'folk hero with a mustache'

HULL TWINS: Lexie and Lacy's hustle plays, floor burns lead defending national champ Stanford

Kansas, last No. 1 seed, holds off Providence to advance to Elite Eight

CHICAGO — Kansas, the last remaining No. 1 in the men’s NCAA Tournament, is the only top seed remaining in the tournament, escaping Providence 66-61 to advance to the Elite Eight.

It’s coach Bill Self’s ninth trip to the Elite Eight with Kansas and 11th of his career, as the Jayhawks (31-6) are one win away from the Final Four. They’ve now won eight in a row, entering the NCAA Tourney having won the tournament in the Big 12, the toughest conference in the country per NET ranking.

The Friars (27-6) didn’t go away without a fight, storming back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to take their first lead of the game 48-47 with 5:50 remaining. But Kansas rose to the occasion, with a pivotal three-point play by Jalen Wilson with 5:21 left, turning the momentum in the Jayhawks’ favor. Christian Braun’s dagger three-pointer with 2:57 left also helped put the game away.

The last March Madness that saw all four top seeds go down before the Final Four was 2011. KU is this tournament’s last hope, after top overall seeds Gonzaga and Arizona were knocked out Thursday and Baylor bowed out in the second round. According to NCAA statistics, three of four No. 1 seeds make it to the Elite Eight every year on average.

– Scott Gleeson

Saint Peter’s celebrates National Peacock Day with win

Can Saint Peter’s Cinderella story be written any better?

The Peacocks historic upset of Purdue on Friday coincides with National Peacock Day. That’s right, the Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament history on a day that seems destined for them.

Saint Peter’s Twitter account commemorated March 25 online earlier in the day, and after the big win, the day will have an added significance for the Peacocks.

– Cydney Henderson

Saint Peter’s Peacocks strut to Elite Eight with historic upset over Purdue

The dream is still alive for Saint Peter’s.

After knocking off No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State to become the third No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16, the Peacocks pulled off another upset by stunning No. 3 Purdue 67-64.

That makes Saint Peter’s the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight and continues one of the most engrossing and unforeseen postseason runs in men’s NCAA Tournament history.

The Peacocks were led by guard Daryl Banks III, who had 14 points. Forward Clarence Rupert had 11 points and guard Doug Edert scored 10 points off the bench.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams scored a game-high 16 points but star guard Jaden Ivey had only 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

– Paul Myerberg

Texas women advance to Elite Eight with win over Ohio State

SPOKANE — Last year, they went to the Elite 8 on an upset. This year, they’re going after doing what the higher seed is supposed to do — survive and advance.

It seems the Texas Longhorns are comfortable playing any role, as the second seed in the Spokane Region won 66-63 over Ohio State Friday night in Spokane Arena to advance in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Texas held off a furious rally from the Buckeyes late, and Ohio State missed multiple chances to take the lead or tie in the last 3:14 of the game. An 8-0 run from Ohio State pulled the Buckeyes within two, 60-58, but they could never get over the hump.

Texas was led by Joanne Allen-Taylor’s 17 points, and got 26 points from its bench in the win. The Longhorns also turned 17 Ohio State turnovers into 21 points.

Mikesell finished with 19 points for Ohio State.

– Lindsay Schnell

Kansas looks like a No. 1 seed against struggling Providence

CHICAGO — With three No. 1 seeds out of the men’s NCAA Tournament, only Kansas remains. The way Providence was playing, it’s looking like at least one top seed will reach the Elite Eight.

A foul at the end of regulation on a 3-pointer helped the halftime score look closer than it actually was, with Kansas leading 26-17 at the break. The Friars shot a dreadful 1-for-13 (8%) from 3-point range and couldn’t get anything going offensively. Providence was just 7-for-35 from the floor (20%), with Kansas having blocked seven shots at halftime.

Remy Martin came off the bench to give Kansas offensive life with 13 points. The Arizona State transfer guard scored 20 points in KU’s second-round win over Creighton.

– Scott Gleeson

Purdue basketball leads Saint Peter’s at halftime in the Sweet 16

Third-seeded Purdue leads 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s 33-29 at halftime.

Sasha Stefanovic leads Purdue with 11 points and Zach Edey has seven for the Boilermakers, shooting 50% from the field despite nine turnovers. Clarence Rupert scored 11 for the Peacocks, who are shooting 36.7%. Jaylen Murray led Saint Peter’s into the half with a buzzer-beating layup.

– Cydney Henderson

Duke’s Paolo Banchero: ‘It would be wild’ to meet UNC in Final Four

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero isn’t looking past Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup against fourth-seeded Arkansas. But he’s also aware of who could be waiting for the Blue Devils in next week’s Final Four.

Second-seeded Duke (31-6) is one win away from a trip to New Orleans and a possible grudge match with arch-rival North Carolina, which faces fourth-seeded UCLA in Friday’s East Regional semifinal.

The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 87-67 on Feb. 5 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill before UNC (27-9) spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s home finale in a 94-81 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5.

“If we were to see each other that deep in the tournament, I’m sure it would be wild,” Banchero said.

Only once, during the 1991 NCAA Tournament, has Duke and UNC both been in the Final Four. Duke and UNC have never played each other in the NCAA Tournament.

– David Thompson

Get to know Saint Peter’s ‘folk hero with a mustache’ Doug Edert

The entire college basketball universe has its eyes trained on Saint Peter’s and its “folk hero” Doug Edert, the mustachioed clutch shooter who has helped propel the No. 15 seed Peacocks on a Cinderella run to the men’s Sweet 16 against Purdue on Friday.

The ‘stache, Edert’s father Bill says, will stick around as long as Saint Peter’s is winning.

“They call James Harden ‘The Beard,’ ” Bill Edert told USA TODAY Sports. “Right now, Doug is ‘The Mustache.’

– Chris Bumbaca

Saint Peter’s bringing its New Jersey swagger to Sweet 16

PHILADELPHIA – The Peacocks (21-11) have shown a certain swagger in the tournament. That attitude, along with unexpectedly strong play, create a compelling combination.

“Just being on this coast, being in New York and New Jersey, you have a different type of toughness, a different type of swagger that you play the game of basketball with,” junior guard Daryl Banks said. “As far as a chip on your shoulder, it’s just a different breed of basketball, and that is what all of us are embracing.”

Saint Peter’s roster is a collection of under-recruited, overlooked players who have come together under coach Shaheen Holloway.

“Typically, those are the type of kids I like to recruit, guys who are under-recruited, have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove. Tough, hard-nosed kids, tough-minded,” Holloway said.

— Stephen Edelson, NorthJersey.com

Coaches become parents as teams advance through women’s NCAA Tournament

Creighton assistant Carli Berger watched the Bluejays upset No. 2 seed Iowa last Sunday from home, after she gave birth to her son Luke on March 15 and the team FaceTimed her from the court. Meanwhile, South Dakota strength and conditioning coach Caleb Heim, whose wife Katie gave birth to son Bennett (also) on March 15, texted motivational videos and coordinated meals.

— Jordan Mendoza

Toughness is winning in March – and it’s why No. 1 seeds Arizona, Gonzaga are out

SAN ANTONIO — At its best, basketball is a beautiful game of skill and artistry mixed with soaring athleticism that will inspire leaping from seats. At its most dramatic, it’s often barroom brawl in gym shorts.

The NCAA has made its choice about what kind of sport it wants college basketball to be on the biggest stage. It prefers a game where freedom of movement is a myth, the lane is constantly clogged and nobody is going near the rim without risking half their body getting covered in scratches and welts. It is ridiculously physical, inconsistently officiated and often just plain ugly.

But it’s pretty good television, and it certainly reveals something about what wins in the NCAA tournament.

Though we’re supposed to call it a crazy night when two No. 1 seeds fall, as Gonzaga and Arizona both did within a couple hours Thursday, those twin results fit perfectly within the paradigm of what college basketball has become.

Whatever concept you have of “best team wins” has never been more irrelevant. In this tournament, the toughest, most physical team wins.

— Dan Wolken

Hall of Fame coach thinks Arkansas will beat Duke

SAN FRANCISCO – Nolan Richardson, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who led the Arkansas Razorbacks to the 1994 national title, has a prediction about Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour.

It’s going to end of Saturday, at the Chase Center in the Elite Eight.

That’s when the fourth-seeded Arkansas plays the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils.

“When you look at it with the eye test, when they both (teams) play to their potentials, I think the Razorbacks are three, four, five points better at this point, hopefully because of maturity,’’ Richardson said Friday.

In 1994, his Razorbacks beat Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils, 76-72, in the national championship game.

– Josh Peter

