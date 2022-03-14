Cincinnati Reds trade OF Jesse Winker, 3B Eugenio Suárez to Seattle Mariners

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – One day after the Cincinnati Reds traded Sonny Gray, they continued to tear down their roster by trading All-Star left fielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

In return for Winker and Suárez, the Reds received right-handed starting pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named later.

Lowering player payroll continues to be a driving force in the Reds’ offseason plans. Winker is two years from reaching free agency, eligible for arbitration, and Suárez is owed $35 million over the next three seasons with a $15 million club option in 2025.

Winker, who earned his first All-Star nod last year, was one of the league’s best hitters against right-handed pitching. He hit .305 last season with 32 doubles, a career-high 24 homers and 71 RBI.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) and designated hitter Jesse Winker (33) celebrate a solo home run by Suarez in the fourth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The Reds led 2-0 after five innings.

Suárez is one of the league’s premier right-handed sluggers, but he’s struggled the past two seasons following shoulder surgery. He hit .198 last year with 23 doubles, 31 homers and 79 RBI.

Dunn, 26, owns a 3.94 ERA in 25 career big-league starts. He struck out 49 and walked 29 in 50 1/3 innings last season with a 3.75 ERA. Fraley, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter, batted .210 last season with seven doubles, nine homers and 36 RBI in 78 games. Williamson was a second-round pick in 2019 and rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners’ farm system by Baseball America. Williamson reached Double-A last year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suárez traded from Cincinnati Reds to Mariners