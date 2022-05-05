Cincinnati Reds’ 3-22 start among worst in MLB history

The Cincinnati Reds’ 3-22 start to the 2022 Major League Baseball season is approaching historically bad.

Thursday’s 10-5 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee left the Reds with the worst 25-game start in franchise history and the worst 25-game start to a season in MLB since the 2003 Detroit Tigers also started 3-22. The ’03 Tigers are the only other Modern Era team to start the season with just three wins through 25 games.

The 1988 Baltimore Orioles had the worst 25-game start in MLB’s Modern Era (since 1900) at 2-23.

After splitting a four-game series with the defending champion Atlanta Braves to start the season, the Reds lost 11 consecutive games. They defeated the St. Louis Cardinals on April 24 but haven’t won since, dropping nine straight games.

The Brewers outscored the Reds 34-12 in completing a three-game series sweep.

