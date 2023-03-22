Cillian Murphy Gets First BAFTA TV Award Nomination – The Hamden Journal

Cillian Murphy’s final turn as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders television series has earned him his first BAFTA TV Awards nomination.

The actor will compete in the Leading Actor category, receiving recognition for six seasons of work in BBC1’s hit gangster drama. His only previous nomination from BAFTA was for the Rising Star prize at the 2007 Film Awards.

Murphy, who secured Peaky Blinders‘ only nomination, is joined by another first-time TV nominee in the Leading Actor race: Gary Oldman, who is up for the prize for his performance as spy Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses.

Rounding out the best actor nominees are Ben Whishaw (This Is Going To Hurt), Martin Freeman (The Responder), Chaske Spencer (The English), and Taron Egerton (Black Bird).

Other first-time BAFTA TV Award nominees included Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

