Ciena Stock Dips As Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

Ciena earnings for its fiscal second quarter were 50 cents a share, down 19% from a year ago. Revenue climbed 14% to $949.2 million, the company said.

A year earlier, Ciena earned 62 cents a share on sales of $834 million. Analysts expected earnings of 54 cents a share on sales of $951 million for Ciena stock.

The Hanover, Md.-based maker of optical communications gear reported earnings before the market open. Shares of Ciena stock tumbled 7.3% to 47.59 in early trading on the stock market today.

Ciena Stock: Revenue Guidance Light

For its fiscal third quarter, Ciena said it expects revenue of $900 million at the mid-point of guidance versus consensus estimates for $1.08 billion in sales.

Ciena stock has retreated more than 34% thus far in 2022. Heading into the Ciena earnings report, the company owned a Relative Strength Rating of 36 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Ciena’s gear is built into telecom networks and hyperscale data centers. In addition, the company competes against Infinera (INFN) and Acacia Communications, acquired by Cisco Systems (CSCO). Ciena may gain from U.S. government political pressure on China’s Huawei, analysts say.

