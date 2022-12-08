Ciena Stock: Ciena Earnings Crush Views; CEO Expects ‘Outsized Revenue Growth’

Ciena (CIEN) on Thursday reported October-quarter profit and revenue that easily topped analyst estimates as supply chain problems eased. Management said its fiscal 2023 revenue outlook for Ciena stock has improved.







Ciena earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter were 61 cents a share, down 28% from a year ago. Revenue fell 7% to $971 million, the company said.

A year earlier, Ciena earned 85 cents a share on sales of $1.04 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 8 cents a share on sales of $850 million for Ciena stock.

The Hanover, Md.-based maker of optical communications gear reported earnings before the market open. Shares of Ciena stock popped 16.7% to 51.20 in early trading on the stock market today.

CIEN Stock: Supply Chain Issues Ease

Heading into the Ciena earnings report, management had lowered guidance three times in 2022 amid continued supply chain constraints. Ciena’s production of network gear has been slowed by component shortages.

On the plus side, Ciena had record order backlog of $4.4 billion at the end of the July quarter.

“Our strong fiscal fourth quarter financial results were better than expected as we benefited from some favorable supply chain developments in the second half of the quarter,” said Chief Executive Gary Smith, in the earnings release. “Looking ahead, we expect to deliver outsized revenue growth in fiscal 2023 given our significant backlog and continued signs of gradual supply improvement.”

Ciena Stock: Revenue Guidance On Earnings Call

The company typically provides guidance during its earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

Ciena stock has retreated more than 44% thus far in 2022. Heading into the Ciena earnings report, the company owned a Relative Strength Rating of 36 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Ciena’s gear is built into telecom networks and internet data centers. In addition, the company competes against Infinera (INFN)and Cisco Systems (CSCO).

Ciena recently made two acquisitions – Tibit and Benu – targeting the telecom market.

Ciena stock may gain in fiscal 2023 from U.S. government political pressure on China’s Huawei, analysts say. Some countries have halted purchases of Huawei network gear on national security concerns.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

