Ciara’s Beach Photo Lights Up Social Media After Fans Zoom In on the Singer’s Snatched Body

Ciara‘s tiny figure was a topic of conversation on Dec. 20 after the singer shared a beach photo at an undisclosed location.

In the Instagram post, Ciara, wearing a light green bikini, is seen with a rum bottle while flaunting her assets in a rearview pose and looking toward the sea. The 36-year-old’s goal behind the image was to promote Ten to One Caribbean rum, a company she became an investor, co-owner, and director of in October.

Ciara’s beach photo caused a commotion on social media after fans zoomed in on the singer’s snatched waist. @ciara/Instagram

In addition to the photo, Ciara informed fans in her caption that one of the “perfect” ways to begin the week is plenty of sun. She wrote, “TTO & (sun emoji) The perfect way to start the week!” As fans viewed her post, many bypassed her message and solely focused on her snatched physique.

One individual replied that Ciara’s followers will lose their minds over this pic and are still recovering from her balance challenge video uploaded weeks ago.

“The category is body.”

“Booody goals!!!”

“Folks about to lose their mind lol.. They’re barely recovering from the twerking video.”

“A body so perfect can only be from God.”

“That body is SNATCHEDDDDT.”

Among the remarks about Ciara’s figure, others mentioned her three children. One wrote, “This why you got 3 kids now!” Another said, “Wow! Sexy. what kids?!!”

An Instagram user praised the “Goodies” vocalist for maintaining her physique after having three children. They stated, “Natural body after 3 kids I love it.”

In the past, Ciara has been very open about her fitness routine. During a 2019 interview with People magazine, the songstress disclosed she enjoyed doing a combination of exercises. She said, “It’s a combination of plyometrics (jump training), cardiovascular work, and also weight lifting all in one kind of thing. It’s a full-on circuit that allows me to hit every target area.”

