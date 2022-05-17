Church shooting suspect in court in California

Yahoo News Video

Orange County Sheriff calls victim in church shooting a ‘hero’

During a press conference on Monday, Orange County, Calif., Sheriff Don Barnes said a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods on Sunday was a “politically motivated hate incident” aimed at its Taiwanese members. Barnes also praised the “heroic actions” of Dr. John Cheung, the only victim to die of his injuries from the shooting. Barnes said Cheung charged the suspect and attempted to disarm him, which allowed others to subdue the alleged shooter. He said that without Cheung’s actions, there’s “no doubt that there’d be numerous additional victims in this crime.”