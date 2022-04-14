Church of the Holy Trinity closes

Reuters

Church of the Holy Sepulchre’s ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Pressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a stone slab bore testimony only to the graffiti etched on it by multitudes of pilgrims through the ages. “You cannot see it now, but originally it was inlaid with pieces of precious marble, pieces of glass, pieces of small, finely made marble,” said Amit Re’em, Jerusalem regional archaeologist for the Israel Antiquities Authority. “It was shining and this was a really amazing artefact,” said Re’em, who conducted the research with Ilya Berkovich of the Austrian Academy of Sciences.