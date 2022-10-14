Chucky The Doll Is Feuding With “Viral Sensation” Megan, And Things Are Getting Messy

Yesterday, an evil robotic doll took over the internet.

Her name is Megan, and she is the new HBIC.

If you didn’t understand any of that, M3GAN is a movie about a robotic doll who raises hell.

Yesterday, clips of her dancing became a huge meme.

It was everywhere.

We’re talking fan cams…

…memes…

…the works.

That said, there’s trouble in killer doll land.

Universal Pictures

Miss Megan and another killer doll got into a bit of a scuffle.

Universal Pictures

Yes, I’m talking about Chucky.

USA Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

It all started when Chucky tweeted the M3GAN trailer, accusing Megan of wanting to be him.

Not to be outdone, Megan responded.

And then things kind of went off the rails with Chucky and Megan responding to random accounts pitting them against each other.

Chucky posted a shady meme.

Megan went back and responded to old Chucky tweets.

Like, it didn’t stop.

Chucky defended his dance moves.

Megan defended a pro-Megan account.

Megan was really starting something!

Universal Pictures

So, that’s where we’re at in the killer doll world.

Universal Pictures

Currently, Megan is trying to drag Annabelle into this.

What can I say? Another day, another demonic doll drama. Oh, brother.

Universal Pictures