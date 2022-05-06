Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet The Press Daily’ To Move To NBC News Now – The Hamden Journal

Meet the Press Daily with Chuck Todd will move from MSNBC to the network streaming service NBC News Now.

Starting on June 6, his daily show will stream as Meet the Press Now, marking the latest effort to expand the offerings on the free platform.

Todd’s Meet the Press Daily had aired at 1 PM ET each day, and will move to 4 PM ET on NBC News Now. Chris Jansing will take over the 1 PM hour starting on May 26 with MSNBC Reports.

The network also announced that senior investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen would join Morgan Radford, NBC News correspondent, as co-host of NBC News Now Live from 11 AM to 1 PM. Correspondent Aaron Gilchrist will anchor NBC News Now Live from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Todd has moderated Sunday’s Meet the Press, the longest running show in TV history, since 2014. He then hosted Meet the Press Daily, a spinoff on MSNBC, starting the next year, as a late-afternoon dose of D.C. newsmakers. The show moved to it early afternoon timeslot in 2020.

More to come.