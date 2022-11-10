Chuba Hubbard to play vs. Atlanta, Sam Darnold still sidelined

The Carolina Panthers will have running back Chuba Hubbard in the lineup when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium. Hubbard had missed the past two games, including the Week 8 overtime loss to Atlanta, with a high ankle sprain.

Hubbard will split carries with D’Onta Foreman in the backfield.

Former starting quarterback Sam Darnold will not join Hubbard in uniform against the Falcons. Darnold was activated from injured reserve on Monday, but will remain sidelined as he recovers from a high ankle sprain of his own. Baker Mayfield will back up starting quarterback PJ Walker.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) were ruled out on Wednesday. Right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) were listed as questionable heading into the game, but all three players will dress against the Falcons.

Here are the full lists of inactives for the Week 10 matchup:

Carolina Panthers

– S Juston Burris (concussion)

– WR Rashard Higgins (illness)

– QB Sam Darnold (ankle)

– LB Arron Mosby

– OT Larnel Coleman

Atlanta Falcons

– CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

– FS Erik Harris (foot)

– TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

– ILB Nate Landman

– OL Jonotthan Harrison

– TE Anthony Firkser

– DL Matt Dickerson