Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Adds Kenneth Branagh, Gets First-Look Photo – The Hamden Journal

Universal has unveiled a first-look photo from Christopher Nolan’s anticipated thriller Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, also announcing that Kenneth Branagh has joined the cast, with production now underway.

The Belfast filmmaker joins an ensemble that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Michael Angarano, as previously announced.

In Nolan’s latest, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning bookAmerican Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy stars as the theoretical physicist of the same name, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The epic thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Nolan is directing from his own script, with production taking place in New Mexico. He is also producing with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023—a slot saved for Nolan’s films in the past, which is also around two weeks ahead of the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima.

Branagh is represented by WME, Berwick & Kovacik and Gochman Law Group. Check out the first still from Oppenheimer below.