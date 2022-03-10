Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Adds Harrison Gilbertson, Emily Dumont – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer continues to grow, with Harrison Gilbertson (Picnic at Hanging Rock) and Emily Dumont (Licorice Pizza) signing on for roles.

They join an ensemble led by Cillian Murphy that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet and Danny Deferrari, as previously announced.

In the film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy plays the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the atomic bomb. The film is a paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Nolan is directing from his own script and is producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Dumont will play Jackie Oppenheimer, an economics student at UC Berkeley and active member of the Young Communist League who becomes engaged to and later marries Oppenheimer’s young brother, Frank, in 1936—against his older brother’s advice. Details with regard to the character Gilbertson is playing have not been disclosed. The film is slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Gilbertson will next be seen in Ben Young’s upcoming feature Where All Light Tends to Go, with Robin Wright, Billy Bob Thornton, Brian d’Arcy James, Jackie Earle Haley and more, which is based on the novel by David Joy. He will also soon be seen in Amazon Studios’ series The Peripheral, from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The actor previously starred in Netflix’s Stephen King adaptation In the Tall Grass, from writer-director Vincezo Natali, and was one of the leads of the six-part Amazon limited series Picnic at Hanging Rock, opposite Natalie Dormer and Samara Weaving.

Dumont can currently be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest critically acclaimed film Licorice Pizza opposite Alan Haim, Cooper Hoffman and Bradly Cooper. She previously starred in Fox’s Marvel series The Gifted opposite Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker. Additional credits include starring opposite David Duchovny on NBC’s Aquarius, and the feature film True Adolescents, in which she starred alongside Melissa Leo and Mark Duplass.

Gilbertson is represented by Anonymous Content, Helen Pandos Management and Gregg Gellman at Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Dumont by APA, Untitled Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.