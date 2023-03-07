Christine Taylor Reveals What Led to Reconciliation With Ben Stiller After 2017 Breakup

This love story is really, really, ridiculously sweet.

Christine Taylor shared how she and Ben Stiller—who tied the knot in 2000—reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic after separating in 2017.

“We got married very quickly after meeting each other,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show March 7, taking fans back to the beginning of the couple’s journey. “We knew each other six months, got engaged, married within the year and had Ella that next year.”

The duo—who share the 20-year-old as well as son Quinlin, 17—always put family first. But in the world of show biz, Christine noted how easy it is to fall into separate paths.

“I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions,” the Hey Dude actress continued. “And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly.”

The verdict: Find out what was best for them at “this chapter in our lives.”

“That’s going back three or four years,” the Brady Bunch Movie alum said. “And during that time apart, we got to know who we are.”

And no, growth spurts aren’t just for kids, as Christine knows all too well.

“I feel like we needed some time to figure that out,” the 51-year-old recalled. “And we always stayed a family unit and always continued to do things together.”

And all the time inside and away from the rest of the world led the old flames to reunite.

“When the pandemic hit and we all had to figure out where we were going to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together,” Christine explained. “We found this way back. We had so much time to talk. There were no other distractions.”

Labeling the situation a “really special time,” she shared that it all happened “organically.”

“I feel like when you’ve lived a lifetime with someone like we have—and we learned as we were going along—there’s a freedom in that,” Christine continued. “There is a freedom in the comfort of this relationship and the commitment.”

And last year, Ben shared just how the pair keeps their relationship thriving.

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different,” he told Esquire in February 2022. “And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.'”

The Zoolander star noted a star player in a healthy relationship, adding, “If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.'”

