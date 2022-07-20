Christine Baranski confirms she was dissing Elon Musk in viral Met Gala photo

Christine Baranski reacts to the viral Elon Musk photo from 2022 Met Gala and says she was “dissing him.” (Photos: Getty Images)

Sometimes looks aren’t deceiving: Christine Baranski absolutely was glaring at Elon Musk in that viral photo from the Met Gala.

Photographer Sinna Nasseri captured the 70-year-old actress staring down the Tesla founder with a look of disdain at the swanky event back in May. The image quickly went viral and Baranski’s daughter even framed the picture for the Good Fight star. Baranski told Entertainment Weekly the image accurately captured her feelings for Musk.

“The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner,” Baranski recalled. “I was with someone who was at my table, and I noticed Elon Musk and I went, ‘Oh my God, it’s Elon Musk.’ I basically said [to my friend], ‘I don’t know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?’ I’m an environmentalist. I must have at some point turned back and looked, but I did not pose for that picture.”

Baranski added: “I have a low opinion of these billionaires.”

The actress has such a low opinion, in fact, that she even included a Musk diss into an upcoming episode of The Good Fight. The show is in its final season.

“We have our own Elon Musk in The Good Fight. Neil Gross is in the second-to-last episode,” Baranski teased. (Gross is the founder of Chumhum, the show’s version of Google, and is played by John Benjamin Hickey.)

“I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I’ve added a few lines [to the script], and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode,” she declared with a “regal, defiant cackle,” per EW.

Musk found himself at the center of a different viral picture this week. The 51-year-old SpaceX CEO became a meme after photographers captured him shirtless in Greece. Musk responded by tweeting, “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!” He hasn’t shared his thoughts on Baranski just yet.

