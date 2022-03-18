Christina Haack calls it quits on ‘Flip or Flop’: ‘It’s definitely bittersweet’

After 10 seasons, the final episode of aired Thursday night. While the show had been a huge success for HGTV, it was much more turbulent for stars Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa.

Haack and El Moussa were married when the series began but in 2016 they . In 2018 they officially divorced. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they maintained their professional relationship.

In the finale, Haack informs El Moussa that she is no longer going to flip houses and instead focus on her own home design and restoration business.

“It’s more gratifying for me to design for someone who’s personally investing in their own home, than it is to do these flips.” she said. “This was not an easy decision to make. And it’s definitely bittersweet.”

While El Moussa was surprised by her decision, he understands that she wants to start a new chapter.

“I’m pretty surprised at Christina’s decision to leave the flipping business,” El Moussa said. “I do wish her the best of luck. But, you know, sometimes in life, change can be good for everybody.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their feelings about the last episode.

Even though they won’t be on the show together, they both have their own series. Haack stars in Christina on the Coast, while El Moussa dishes out advice on Flipping 101. And considering they co-parent the two children they had together, they still see plenty of each other.

