Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Celebrate Holiday with the Family: ‘Merry Christmas to All’

Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Celebrate Christmas Eve With The Family

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are having a very merry Christmas with the family!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her fiancé posed for a group photo in front of their Christmas tree alongside Haack’s three children: daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6 and Hudson, 2.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. 🎄❤️ 🎅,” the HGTV star wrote alongside the adorable image for Christmas Eve on Friday.

On Christmas Day, Haack shared a photo of the three kids in matching pajamas and grinning ear-to-ear as they posed for more pictures in front of the tree.

“The calm before the presents 🎁 😜,” the reality star quipped in the caption.

Haack shares Taylor and Braydon with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Anstead, 42, recently celebrated Christmas with Hudson and his two other children — daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15 — earlier this week, PEOPLE previously reported.

Haack and Hall, who announced their engagement on Sept. 20 via Instagram, opted for a different kind of holiday in November, celebrating Thanksgiving as a couple with a weekend trip in the Napa wine country. Haack’s three children spent the holiday with their fathers.

“In this week of giving thanks, I’m thankful for this amazing woman who always makes me a priority. With so many other priorities in her life, she makes each one seem as if it’s the only one,” Hall wrote alongside a collection of photos from the Napa trip.

“Thank you for always making me feel special and another badass weekend together just being us,” he added. “I love you.”

Prior to the holiday, Haack exclusively told PEOPLE that she has changed for the better since she started dating Hall. PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple’s relationship in July.

“I’m happier than I thought was possible,” she said at the time. “I’ve changed in a way where I feel like I’m the best version of myself and the most authentic.”

Haack told PEOPLE that Hall not only “brought me back my roots,” but also reminded me what life is like outside of television.

“Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him,” says Haack.

She later added, “With him by my side, I believe anything is possible.”