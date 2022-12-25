Christian Watson says his injured hip is OK

Packers receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday’s game in the third quarter with a hip injury. It’s a concern because Watson already has dealt with hamstring and head injuries this season.

But Watson told Ryan Wood of USA Today that he isn’t concerned.

“I’ll be all right,” Watson told Wood.

Watson surely will undergo further testing Monday to be sure, but for now, Packers Nation can breath a little easier. It doesn’t sound like a long-term issue.

The rookie has become the team’s No. 1 receiver and had a career-high six catches against the Dolphins for 49 yards. In the five games before Sunday, Watson had made 19 catches for 359 yards and seven touchdowns.

