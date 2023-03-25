Christian Watson ‘100 percent’ confident in Trey Lance’s NFL ability

Former NDSU teammate Watson confident in Lance’s NFL ability originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance didn’t have the 2022 NFL season he envisioned, as the North Dakota State product suffered a broken ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

After Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both sustained season-ending injuries, Brock Purdy took over and now the 23-year-old is a threat to become the 49ers’ starting quarterback. However, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has all the confidence that his former teammate has the capabilities to succeed in the NFL and to do it while under center for San Francisco.

“I got 100 percent confidence in Trey, not just because I played with him, I know the type of man he is, the type of player he is and what he’s capable of,” Watson told Rich Eisen Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“I think that all he needs is what you said, just, just the opportunity. He needs that experience; he needs to go out there and be given that time, adjust to the league and what it takes. I think that he has everything that it takes. He just needs to go out there and show everybody.”

While Purdy is coming off an elbow injury, which he sustained in the 2023 NFC Championship Game, Lance must beat out the Iowa State product to regain the starting job.

Watson believes Lance wouldn’t want the situation any other way than to compete.

“For me, I think that’s the mindset I’ll have going in every single year; what builds people up the most in this league is the competition league,” Watson continued.

“If you’re happy where you’re at, then I personally believe you’re not going anywhere. That competitiveness is what’s going to drive him and turn him into the player that I know he’s capable of being.”

The 49ers took a gamble on Lance by trading up to select him No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that will not give him the edge. If both players are ready for the preseason, the best player will get to lead the 49ers, who are eyeing an appearance in Super LVIII.

