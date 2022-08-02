Christian Vazquez reacts to Red Sox trade in emotional Instagram post

Christian Vazquez reacts to Red Sox trade in emotional IG post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Christian Vazquez said it himself: Major League Baseball is a “business” where players can switch teams at a moment’s notice.

But the human side of the game was on display Monday night when the Red Sox catcher found out he was being traded to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects. Reporters in Houston captured teammates consoling Vazquez ahead of Monday night’s Red Sox-Astros game as they prepared to part with the longest-tenured member of the organization.

On Tuesday, Vazquez took to Instagram to send his official goodbye to the Red Sox, whom he called his “extended family,” and their fans. (Check out Vazquez’s post here.)

Tomase: Making sense of Vazquez, Diekman, Pham deals as Sox begin overhaul

“There are a lot of mixed feelings as I am writing this,” Vazquez wrote in the caption. “It has been a 15 years that we have spent together. Starting back in 2008 when I was drafted by the Red Sox and I left home at 17. Going through the minors and finally making it to the big show in 2014, with all of you behind me. Then in 2015 getting Tommy John and healing from that. To 2018, the great season, when I and you became WORLD CHAMPIONS. Red Sox Nation has been with me all the way.

“You have seen me grow up as a person and as a player. I went through all the minor league teams, from the extended rookie season, Lowell Spinners, Greenville Drive, Salem Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, and the Pawtucket Red Sox, and I have so much to be grateful for. The coaches, clubhouse staff, trainers, and teammates who became my family during my time in all of the Red Sox teams, I am forever grateful, for you helped me when I was away from my family and I felt supported by you.

“It is true that Red Sox Nation is one of the best fan base in baseball and in the WORLD! Your energy at Fenway, and even on the road, cannot be replicated, and I will hear your cheers in my heart forever. I hope to one day come back to you again, even if I have a different uniform on my back. My family and I will always miss you. Boston will always have a place in my heart, and this is me leaving a piece of it with you. May God Bless all of you, Love you forever Red Sox Nation!”

Vazquez spent nearly 15 years in the Red Sox organization since the team drafted the Puerto Rico native as a teenager in 2008. He emerged as an excellent starting catcher and a clutch hitter, most notably blasting a walk-off home run in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Vazquez was set to be a free agent after this season and turns 32 in August, so it made business sense to deal him ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. But the move may have caused some emotion in the Red Sox clubhouse after the team lost one of its most well-liked players.