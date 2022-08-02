Christian Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade

Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night’s game at Minute Maid Park.

Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.

Despite the trade, could his departure from Boston be a short one?

The veteran catcher was asked Tuesday during his introductory press conference with the Astros if he had a message for Red Sox fans.

In the middle of his answer he brought up the possibility of returning to the Red Sox.

“To the fans, I’m going to miss you guys a lot,” Vázquez told reporters. “It was fun. It was electric. Every game in Fenway Park — a special place to play. You never know, I’m going into free agency next year. You never know. … Let’s see what happens. It’s a business, like I said before. But I love you guys. You were very good to me and my family, and I’m going to miss you guys.”

Check out his full answer in the video below, which begins around the 5:13 mark.

Vazquez will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the Red Sox do need an upgrade at catcher now that he’s gone. Kevin Plawecki and newly acquired Reese McGuire are not everyday catchers, especially if this team has postseason aspirations. Bringing back Vazquez in the offseason wouldn’t be a bad move.

But it’s rare for players to be traded and then re-sign with the team that traded them the ensuing winter.

Vazquez did love his time in Boston — he’s made that very clear. So, like he said Tuesday, let’s see what happens.