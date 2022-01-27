Christian Slater Joins John Cena Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe winner Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) is joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance, which is filming in Colombia.

Freelance follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men. When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another.

Endurance Media’s Steve Richards is producing alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin.

In addition to producing, Richards’ Endurance is co-financing with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. The film marks Jacob Lentz’s (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) feature writing debut.

AGC International, the international sales arm of AGC Studios, closed a raft of deals on the movie when it launched at the virtual AFM market in November, 2021.

Slater’s recent roles include acclaimed series Mr. Robot, for which he earned a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award, and Dirty John, opposite Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

In 2021, he appeared in the Peacock limited series Dr. Death alongside Jamie Dornan and Alec Baldwin, for which he has also been nominated for a Critics Choice Award, and lent his voice to Netflix’s animated series Inside Job, opposite Lizzy Caplan and Clark Duke. On the film side, the True Romance and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves star recently starred alongside Glenn Close in Bjorn Runge’s well-received drama The Wife.

