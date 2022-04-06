Christian Pulisic discusses his Chelsea future

USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has brushed aside questions about his future at the Premier League club.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule ]

Pulisic, 23, has been in superb form for club and country in recent months and spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The Pennsylvania native was asked about his future at Chelsea and if he was happy to remain at Stamford Bridge given he has two years left on his current contract.

Here was his response.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,… CONCACAF Nations League: USMNT handed favorable draw to begin title defense Gregg Berhalter, Weston McKennie assess USMNT’s 2022 World Cup draw

Pulisic asked about Chelsea future

“Of course I still have years left on my contract. I’m feeling good. I’m happy here,” Christian Pulisic said. “We’ve been successful and we’ve done some great things as a team while I’ve been here. Currently I’m enjoying my football and I’m just going to finish the season out strong. That’s not something exactly I’m worried about right now and I’m feeling good right now.”

Pulisic looks happy, is playing well and right now he’s a starter for Chelsea.

That hasn’t always been the case during his time at Stamford Bridge, especially as injuries have hampered his development, but the American superstar has found a good rhythm and now looks more comfortable than ever.

He’s won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup and reached two FA Cup finals and a League Cup final (losing all three) during his time at Chelsea. He has scored 23 goals in 105 appearances for the Blues.

Where could he go?

Pulisic has two years left on his current deal at Chelsea and if the Blues were to try and sell him, this summer would be the time to do it as his market value would be at its highest point.

Story continues

That said, everything is up in the air at Chelsea right now as the Blues aren’t able to hand out new contracts to players as part of the limited license they are operating under while the club is in the process of being sold after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

It seems unlikely that Chelsea won’t offer Pulisic a contract extension this summer. His displays when he has had a good run of fitness have been very good. But big clubs around Europe will be circling this summer to see how he is feeling.

Pulisic has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Juventus in recent months and it all depends on what he wants to do.

Does he fancy a change? Should he move to a less physical league where perhaps his pace and trickery could be better utilized? Is he happy off the pitch at Chelsea?

Only one person, Christian Pulisic, can answer all of that and he isn’t going to think about it until this summer at the earliest.

Christian Pulisic discusses his Chelsea future originally appeared on NBCSports.com