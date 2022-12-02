Christian McCaffrey sits out practice, 49ers-Dolphins status uncertain

CMC sits out 49ers practice; status vs. Dolphins uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday and his availability for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain.

“He just felt some irritation,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of McCaffrey on Wednesday.

When asked if there’s concern whether McCaffrey will be out for Sunday’s game, Shanahan answered, “It’s keeping him from going today, so I hope not.”

There is no such certainty at quarterback for the team.

Jimmy Garoppolo was scheduled for a full practice after taking a scary-looking hit to his left knee on Sunday in the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Garoppolo will make his 10th consecutive start after stepping in for injured Trey Lance in Week 3.

Also, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited with a quadriceps condition, and defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to limited practice after missing most of the season with ankle and foot injuries.

The questionable status of McCaffrey comes at a time when running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to be out for up to two months.

Mitchell sustained a sprain to the MCL in his left knee and is expected to be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks. He could return if the 49ers make it to the postseason.

Mitchell gained 224 yards on 40 carries this season.

McCaffrey is the 49ers’ second-leading rusher (behind Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Dolphins). McCaffrey has 241 rushing on 58 carries, while also catching 25 passes for 202 yards.

The 49ers have three other running backs who could be available to face the Miami Dolphins: rookies Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price and veteran Tevin Coleman.

Mason helped the 49ers run out the final 6:18 of the win over the New Orleans Saints with four consecutive rushing attempts that enabled the team to pick up two first downs in the closing minutes.

Mason has 46 yards rushing on 10 carries this season, while Davis-Price has 37 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Coleman, who is on the team’s practice squad, has gained 26 yards on 12 carries while adding three receptions for 44 yards.

49ers status report

No practice: RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), DL Charles Omenihu (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), G Spencer Burford (ankle)

Limited: WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps), DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

