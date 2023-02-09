Christian McCaffrey makes perfectly petty pick for Super Bowl LVII winner

CMC offers perfectly petty pick for Super Bowl winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey is not forgetting the 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

On Wednesday, the 49ers star running back curtly shared his prediction for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

“You know, I hope both teams lose,” McCaffrey told Siciliano. “To me, it doesn’t matter.

“Obviously I wish I was, we wish we were playing so bad, that game still hurts and it will for a while, but I think Nick Bosa said it best: I don’t know if I’m going to watch the game, it might hurt too much.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s star receiver Deebo Samuel explained Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he will be cheering on Philadelphia to beat Kansas City.

“Since we’re on the Super Bowl situation, I want the Eagles to win,” Samuel said. “I’m going to tell you why: Because of my guy A.J. [Brown].”

Samuel and Brown have built a rapport off the field and have become close friends when they aren’t facing off against one another on the field. It is that connection that the two star receivers have that led Samuel to rooting for Brown’s Eagles.

“How much work, how much effort, how much time that he put into the game and the relationship that we built before we even got drafted, like I want to see him get one,” Samuel concluded.

Before the 49ers’ matchup with the Eagles in the NFC title game, Brown told reporters that he considers Samuel a “brother” and the latter echoed a similar sentiment.

“He’s locked in and I’m locked in,” Brown told reporters on Jan. 26. “It’s all love at the end of the day regardless, so whichever way it goes.”

RELATED: Close friends Deebo, Brown ‘locked in’ for 49ers-Eagles clash

While Samuel sees many similarities between himself and McCaffrey on the field, their Super Bowl rooting interests off the field is not one of them.

Story continues

Nevertheless, 49ers fans can expect both Samuel and McCaffrey to be motivated for the 2023 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast