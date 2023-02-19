Christian Atsu’s body flown to Ghana for burial

The body of former World Cup star Christian Atsu was being flown back to his native Ghana from Turkey on Sunday, the day after it was recovered from the rubble of the region’s monster quake.

“The Government of Ghana is making arrangements to receive the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player,” Ghana’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday morning.

“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra.”

The 31-year-old married dad of three went missing when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Feb. 6.

Atsu played for Hatayspor, a soccer team based in the Hatay province of Turkey, an area completely devastated by the temblor.





The soccer star had been set to fly out of southern Turkey just hours before the quake but chose to stay after he brought his team to victory in the final minute of a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

Soon after the quake struck, Hatayspor reported that the athlete had been “pulled out alive” from the rubble underneath his building. But tragically, a day later, it emerged that the player was still missing.





On Saturday, the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, said, “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble.”

Turkey’s ministry said Atsu’s brother and sister were present when his body was recovered.





By Saturday, the death toll from the quake across Turkey and Syria had topped 46,000, as rescue workers began ceasing search operations while officials focused more on helping the region recover.





Atsu played for Chelsea in 2013 before brief stints at Everton and Bournemouth in the UK’s Premier League. He played for Ghana in the 2014 World Cup and won best player at the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

He joined Newcastle in 2016 and was part of the team during its promotion from the EFL Championship to the Premier League.





“We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes,” Newcastle tweeted Saturday.

“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff, and supporters.”





Everton tweeted it was “deeply saddened” by the news, also.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK, and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives,” the club said.





Chelsea added in a tweet, “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Atsu leaves behind his wife of 10 years, Marie-Claire Rupio, and their three children.