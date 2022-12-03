Chrissy Teigen shares photo from trip to White House State Dinner

Chrissy Teigen shares details of her trip to the White House. (Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

tried her very best to remain calm at the White House.

The Chrissy’s Court star on Friday, Dec. 2 to share photos and videos from her and husband John Legend’s dinner at the White House. The event was President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s first hosted State Dinner and held in honor French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Teigen, who is , wore a long, shoulder-baring pink gown, while the “All of Me” singer kept it simple with a black and white tux. The Cravings author captioned the post, “The State Dinner! Being in the White House will never not be extremely exciting. Secret Service! Tiny things you want to steal but don’t because you want to be invited back! Sitting next to the secretary of defense Lloyd Austin AHHHHH I really held back to the best of my ability.”

She added that the dinner was “an extremely humbling room” and that she is “back home with the babies now and not sure I can do one more venture like this but what a way to go out!”

Teigen’s followers loved the inside look. One follower commented, “Chrissy, you are glowing, you look amazing!” Another added, “You look and are absolutely stunning! John is a lucky man and you can always see that he’s proud to be by your side.”

Teigen and Legend were not the only celebrities at the affair. Also in attendance was Stephen Colbert, Anna Wintour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Jennifer Garner also , to the star-studded affair — as the event just so happened to be held on her 17th birthday.

Teigen’s dinner at the White House also came on the heels of her 37th birthday, on Nov. 30. She detailing her day, which was a bit more relaxed than a fancy dinner in Washington.

“Here’s what I did for my 37th birthday,” she explained in the video. “Watched a little Office, listened to some murder, peed in a cup, ate some pizza, did some baby stuff, washed The Office again, had some pickle chips, watched Below Deck, took the toilet sticker off, ate with friends — and then I accused John of not doing anything for my birthday when I specifically told him not to.”