Chrissy Teigen says she was ‘miffed’ at John Legend’s song title

Chrissy Teigen wasn’t exactly thrilled with the title of her husband John Legend’s new song.

The Chrissy’s Court star, 36, who is currently expecting a third child with her superstar husband, 43, shared in an Instagram caption that the song title, “I Don’t Love You Like I Used To,” made her “a little miffed” at first glance. But now, she’s changed her tune.

“I was a little miffed when I heard the title of ‘I don’t love you like I used to’ but that’s what I get for never listening to John’s music til it’s right about to come out lol,” Teigen joked. “Love this song.”

The caption was set next to a TikTok video created by Legend, which expanded the lyrics of the song, which include, “Cause after all the years with you, I don’t love you like I used to / I love you so much more with every day.” The song lyrics are emblazoned on a collection of videos of the duo, ranging from a red carpet shot from the Grammy Awards to the two of them embracing as they roll around on the floor of a closet.

It’s been a challenging few years for the couple, who married in 2013. Already the parents of 6-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, 4, the family suffered a pregnancy loss in September of 2020 when they lost son Jack at 20 weeks into Teigen’s third pregnancy. Teigen had previously been diagnosed with a partial placental abruption.

In an Instagram post last month, Teigen shared with her followers that she was pregnant once again. Calling the last few years “a blur of emotions to say the least,” she explained that “joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” Teigen wrote while sharing the news on social media, alongside a photo of her showing her belly in a crop top and Gucci underwear set. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Back in February, Teigen revealed she was undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) in an effort to have another child. In a March interview with People, Legend shared that Luna and Miles were already “excited” about the possibility of a new sibling. He also delved into why the couple chose to talk about their struggles so openly.

“There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes. And I think Chrissy’s done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence,” Legend explained. “Whether it’s IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it’s losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it’s good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don’t think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing.”