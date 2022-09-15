Chrissy Teigen says pregnancy loss hurts but has hope

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on her pregnancy loss.

The Cravings author, 36, who is currently expecting, spoke to People this week about losing a son she and husband John Legend named Jack in Sept. 2020. Following the ordeal, Teigen says she now tries to “enter everything with a lot of hope.”

“They say you get a thick skin, and it is true. You get a thick skin, and you’re able to deal with the emotions better that come with being hurt or let down again,” she shared. “But, of course, it still hurts. And, of course, you still go through it and you learn how important it is to be able to take care of yourself and go to therapy and to talk to people about any worries or anxieties you might be having.”

The Chrissy’s Court host said that because she went public with her experience, other women now come up to her to talk about their own pregnancy loss.

“It’s just so comforting for them to see people that have also lost and still have found the strength to keep going and be able to try again,” Teigen explained. “And I think that it’s important that more people keep talking about it and more people talk about their losses, so people know that they’re not alone in all that. Because I think one of the hardest parts about it is you just feel like, ‘Am I the only person? Why is it not working for me?'”

There was once a time when Teigen wasn’t sure she would become pregnant again. In a December 2020 Instagram post, the mother wrote alongside a photo of herself in a tight dress, “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

Teigen announced her pregnancy in August, nearly two years after losing Jack, having previously told her followers she was going through another round of IVF in order to conceive.

She shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

The model, who is also mom to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, previously spoke about how challenging fertility issues can be for women to discuss. In 2021, she worked with Resolve: The National Infertility Association on the campaign Fertility Out Loud in order to give people struggling with fertility issues a community.

She told Self, “I wanted people to know that there was going to be a place where they could go and find resources, and a community where they’re surrounded by people who have been on the same journey as them. I’m proud to get to talk to the women I’ve gotten to talk to through it, that I’ve gotten to cry with them and all share our stories.”

