Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s undergoing IVF again after loss of son Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are hoping to conceive another child via IVF. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) again more than a year after losing her son Jack just 20 weeks into her third pregnancy. Teigen and husband John Legend, 43, previously conceived daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, via IVF.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old cookbook author told fans on Instagram that she’s taking shots to stimulate her egg development in hopes of creating “some strong, healthy embryos.”

Sharing a photo of herself doing what appear to be Pilates stretches, Teigen added that the shots have left her feeling bloated, which in turn has prompted some unsolicited speculation about her body and any possible pregnancy. It’s speculation that Teigen would like to stop — and not just for herself.

“The bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she wrote.

She went on to urge her followers to “please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant,” adding, “I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears.” Her message echoed her 2019 response to a commenter who asked if she had a “baby bump.”

“I know you didn’t mean it to be rude but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time,” Teigen wrote back. “I’m not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I’m also happy not to be.”

Teigen also shared that she “honestly [doesn’t] mind” taking shots ahead of her egg retrieval, but did not disclose whether she would carry the pregnancy herself, or use a gestational surrogate. Following her partial placenta abruption with Jack in September 2020, the model had indicated that she would not be pregnant again.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote that December. “But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

The newly sober star has been candid about her and Legend’s past struggles to conceive, which ultimately saw the couple pursuing IVF to conceive their two oldest children.

